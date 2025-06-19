ISKANDAR PUTERI, June 19 — The Invest Malaysia Facilitation Centre-Johor (IMFC-J) has received a total of 439 investment-related enquiries within just five months since its launch in February this year.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the centre also secured 57 potential investments worth RM26.18 billion, along with six committed investments valued at RM16.71 billion.

He said IMFC-J is transforming how investments are executed in the state, particularly through the Johor Super Lane (JSL) initiative, which offers fast-track approvals for priority investments by eliminating unnecessary bureaucracy and accelerating decision-making processes.

“This is because we believe doing business in Johor should be easy, efficient, and investor-friendly,” he said during the closing ceremony of the Nikkei Forum Medini 2025, which was also attended by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Onn Hafiz said Johor is also ready to meet talent demands through the Johor Talent Development Council (JTDC), which also serves as part of the preparations for the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ).

“JTDC ensures that from day one of investor engagement, talent planning is already on the table. We align your workforce needs with our talent pipeline.

“By 2026, our goal is clear — 10,000 job-ready graduates in sectors aligned with JS-SEZ focus areas such as smart manufacturing, semiconductors, digital infrastructure, and renewable energy,” he said.

He also reiterated that Johor welcomes the participation of Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) member countries in the planning of the ASEAN Industrial Park.

“We welcome your participation and feedback in all these initiatives. Johor stands ready as a committed partner, a willing collaborator, and a responsible custodian of the opportunities entrusted to us,” he said.

Earlier, Onn Hafiz expressed his deep honour over Nikkei’s decision to select Medini, Johor, as the venue for its international forum, describing it as a reflection of the strong Japan-Malaysia ties and Johor’s growing global prominence.

Co-organised by Iskandar Investment Bhd and Japan’s Nikkei Inc, the two-day Nikkei Forum Medini Johor 2025 is hosted by the Johor state government with support from the Johor Economic Planning Division, Invest Johor, and the Iskandar Puteri City Council. — Bernama