KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — Malaysia’s April 2025 Industrial Production Index (IPI) rose 2.7 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y), said the Statistics Department Malaysia (DOSM).

The IPI comprises the manufacturing, mining and electricity sectors.

In a statement today, chief statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the rise was supported by a 5.6 per cent growth in the manufacturing sector.

“The mining and electricity sectors declined by 6.3 per cent and 1.6 per cent, respectively,” he said in a statement today.

Export-oriented industries in the manufacturing sector in April 2025 grew by 6.4 per cent compared with a 4.8 in March 2025.

Performance was mainly driven by the manufacturing of vegetable and animal oils and fats, which posted a growth of 22.8 per cent, and increasingly supported by the manufacturing of computers, electronics and optical products (11.1 per cent).

DOSM reported that domestic-oriented industries expanded by 3.9 per cent in April 2025 versus 2.3 per cent in March 2025.

“This positive momentum was contributed by the manufacturing of food processing products (8.2 per cent); fabricated metal products excluding machinery and equipment (5.0 per cent); and basic metals (6.0 per cent),” it said.

On the 6.3 per cent decline in the mining sector, Mohd Uzir said this was attributed to the fall in production for natural gas and crude petroleum and condensate by 10.0 per cent and 0.7 per cent, respectively.

“On a month-on-month basis, the mining index dropped by 13.9 per cent, compared to 17.8 per cent growth in March 2025,” he said.

Meanwhile, DOSM said the 1.6 per cent decline in the electricity index was an improvement from the 2.2 per cent contraction in March 2025.

Globally, DOSM said most countries’ IPI showed an upward trend in April 2025, with robust y-o-y growth observed in Taiwan (22.3 per cent) and Vietnam (10.2 per cent).

“Moderate increases were also seen in China (6.1 per cent); Singapore (5.9 per cent); South Korea (4.9 per cent); Thailand (2.2 per cent); the United States (1.5 per cent); and Japan (0.7 per cent) for April 2025,” it said. — Bernama