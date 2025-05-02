KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — Capital A Bhd is actively exploring a potential listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) as part of its strategy to broaden access to global capital markets and position its ecosystem of digital and aviation services businesses for the next phase of growth.

Chief executive officer Tan Sri Tony Fernandes said that with over 20 destinations across Greater China and significant business exposure in the region, Capital A views Hong Kong as a natural capital market gateway.

“A dual listing would allow us to tell our story on a global stage and connect with a broader investor base that values digital-first, asset-light business models,” he said in a statement today.

According to Capital A, the initiative follows a senior meeting with HKEX, during which the company was invited to explore the possibility of a listing in Hong Kong to tap into deeper global and Mainland Chinese investor pools, which are showing a growing appetite for Asean-led growth stories with strong China connectivity.

“Discussions are ongoing, and Capital A is close to appointing an international investment bank to advise on the proposed listing structure and timeline.

“Plans to initiate the formal process remain subject to internal assessments and regulatory approvals,” it said.

Capital A emphasised that the HKEX remains a preferred venue for Asean companies seeking to scale globally, supported by rising Southbound Stock Connect trading and a more diversified investor base.

“Capital A will provide further updates as the evaluation progresses,” it added.

The group noted that the potential HKEX listing is a natural progression following its ongoing PN17 regularisation plan, which it aims to complete by mid-2025.

“Upon exiting PN17 status, the group intends to pursue strategic initiatives to further strengthen its capital structure and global presence,” it said.

Meanwhile, Tony shared that subsidiaries Teleport, Asia Digital Engineering (ADE), and AirAsia MOVE have gained strong recognition, presenting significant opportunities aligned with Capital A’s ambition to accelerate growth, attract strategic investors, and maximise long-term shareholder value.

Capital A’s key portfolio includes ADE, a maintenance, repair, and operations provider serving airlines across Asia; Teleport, the region’s fastest-growing logistics network; and AirAsia MOVE, a leading digital travel and lifestyle platform. — Bernama