KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — Bursa Malaysia remained in negative territory at mid-afternoon, dragged by profit-taking in heavyweights led by YTL Power, Press Metal Aluminium, and CIMB Group, following recent gains.

The three counters collectively pulled the composite index down by 4.10 points.

At 3pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) slipped 10.98 points, or 0.74 per cent, to 1,475.45 from Tuesday’s close of 1,486.43.

The benchmark index opened slightly higher by 0.02 of-a-point at 1,486.45.

Market breadth was negative with decliners trouncing gainers 557 to 263, while 348 counters were unchanged, 1,230 untraded, and nine suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.24 billion shares worth RM929.12 million.

Among the heavyweights, Tenaga Nasional fell 8.0 sen to RM13.36, CIMB Group declined 7.0 sen to RM6.63, Maybank shed 6.0 sen to RM9.88, Public Bank eased 3.0 sen to RM4.28, and IHH Healthcare slipped 1.0 sen to RM6.80.

Among the actives, Tanco Holdings rose 1.5 sen to 85 sen, while Revenue Group and Pertama Digital added half-a-sen to 9.5 sen and 13.5 sen respectively, Dataprep Holdings fell 2.0 sen to 13.5 sen, and MY EG Services eased 1.5 sen to 91 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index declined 83.68 points to 10,955.53, the FBMT 100 Index slipped 83.71 points to 10,739.93, the FBM Emas Shariah Index shed 75.85 points to 10,777.85, the FBM 70 Index gave up 135.26 points to 15,415.02, and the FBM ACE Index fell 34.10 points to 4,503.66.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index tumbled 146.36 points to 17,681.01, the Industrial Products and Services Index shed 1.69 points to 143.59, the Energy Index eased 6.77 points to 648.11, and the Plantation Index dropped 25.59 points to 7,180.30. — Bernama