KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — The ringgit ended marginally lower against the US dollar on Friday, ahead of the United States (US) personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index data for February, which is due today.

At 6 pm, the local note edged down to 4.4330/4355 against the greenback from yesterday’s close of 4.4300/4340.

Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd chief economist Dr Mohd Afzanizam Abdul Rashid said that the currency markets were mixed ahead of the US PCE inflation report, with the ringgit exhibiting a range-bound trade.

“The USDMYR moved within a range of RM4.4268 to RM4.4340. Meanwhile, the USDIDR appreciates to 16,558 rupiah per US dollar possibly due to intervention by the Bank of Indonesia,” he told Bernama.

The ringgit was traded lower against a basket of major currencies.

It depreciated against the euro to 4.7761/7788 from 4.7720/7763 at yesterday’s close, weakened against the Japanese yen to 2.9438/9456 from 2.9351/9380, and decreased against the British pound to 5.7407/7440 from 5.7236/7287.

The local note was mixed against Asean currencies.

It appreciated against the Singapore dollar to 3.3040/3061 from 3.3060/3094 at the previous close, strengthened against the Thai baht to 13.0390/0533 from 13.0678/0854 but slid against the Indonesian rupiah to 267.7/267.9 from 267.4/267.8.

However, the ringgit was flat against the Philippine peso at 7.72/7.73. — Bernama