LAS VEGAS, March 15 — Two years into the generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) era, it’s harder than ever for venture capitalists to spot winners in a rapidly changing competitive landscape.

“This is a once in a generation opportunity” for investors, Sapphire Ventures president Jai Das said, during a panel at the HumanX AI conference in Las Vegas.

A huge chunk of venture capitalist money has funded companies crafting large language models (LLMs), the software engines running AI tools like ChatGPT.

But as it becomes increasingly harder for AI tools to stand out, attention is pivoting to digital “agents” capable of specialised tasks.

“There are tons of companies out there,” said Lauren Kolodny from Acrew Capital. “The challenge is trying to read through the noise.”

Early investors need to figure out which startups have sustainable competitive advantages, said Kolodny.

Fen Zhao, director of research at Alpha Edison, believes it is “about how good a business you’re making, not too much the underlying technology”.

Brian Goffman, from consulting firm McKinsey & Company, draws a parallel with the “SaaS” (Software as a Service) businesses that boomed with the shift to cloud computing.

Once the remote cloud infrastructure came alive, corporations were flooded with lower-cost options.

Standing out then — as AI startups need to do now — relied heavily on “identifying a business problem” and being the top solution, said Goffman.

Gone are the early GenAI days, where having the most innovative model was the key.

“There will be a lot of tears in some of these companies that end up not having the business model, but having some great technology team”, warned Goffman.

Entrepreneurs must establish where they fit in the big picture regarding the industry and the market, said Tomasz Tunguz from Theory Ventures.

‘Steamrolling’

Some investors question whether fending off rivals is even achievable in an ever-changing GenAI landscape.

Josh Constine, from SignalFire, said it was not just about “first mover advantage”.

What also mattered is “proprietary data, and having the experts in-house to be able to train on top of that data”.

He pointed AI-powered platform EvenUp — in which Signalfire has invested — that caters to personal injury lawyers.

It draws on a repository of prior settlements to provide guidance for new cases.

“Companies that are building their own proprietary data pools are going to be the ones that are the most successful”, Constine said.

But James Currier, founder of venture firm NFX, challenges that view.

“With 95 per cent of the cases I can synthesise your data, I can copy your data”, he added.

Currier argues that companies should embed their product into the workflow of clients, creating a network that users rely on.

“It’s not going to be long lasting unless it has the sort of human-centred designer’s focus on making the app actually work into people’s workflows”, Alpha Edison’s Fen Zhao said.

Established GenAI players are powering business tools like virtual sales associates, that follow up on leads, talk to customers and set up meetings.

Constine said it reminded him of a decade ago, when startups relied on big tech platforms that were also potential rivals.

“If you built an app on top of Facebook, that was too close to what Facebook’s core mission was, you risked them suddenly launching a feature in the same space with all of their distribution advantage and steamrolling you,” Constine said. — AFP