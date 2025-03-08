GENEVA, March 8 — Switzerland said on Friday it was imposing a tighter freeze on the assets of ousted Syrian president Bashar al-Assad and his entourage.

The government “wants to ensure that, regardless of developments in the area of sanctions, no funds of the former Assad government can flow out of Switzerland”, it said in a statement.

The rebel offensive that toppled Assad in December put an end to his family’s decades-long grip on power in the Middle Eastern country and bookmarked a brutal years-long civil war that killed more than half a million people and displaced millions.

Switzerland matched the European Union in imposing sanctions against Syria in 2011, which included asset-freezing measures.

“In Switzerland, assets worth around 99 million Swiss francs (RM496 million) have been frozen, about two thirds of which are linked to members of the former Assad government and their entourage,” Bern said.

The government said it was imposing an additional freezing measure on these assets, “which may have been acquired unlawfully, to ensure that they remain frozen regardless of sanctions-related developments”.

The decision should also make it possible to freeze any illicitly acquired assets of five other individuals associated with the former Syrian government, the statement added.

The measures should mean any Assad funds cannot flow out of Switzerland before judicial scrutiny of their lawfulness.

“Should it emerge in future criminal and mutual assistance proceedings that the funds are in fact of illicit origin, Switzerland will seek to return them in a manner that will benefit the Syrian population,” Bern said.

The measures taken target individuals who held a public office under the Assad family, or had close ties with them.

Last month, the EU eased sanctions on Syria’s energy, transport and banking sectors in a bid to help the country’s reconstruction after the fall of Assad.

And Britain on Thursday lifted sanctions imposed on 24 entities during Assad’s rule, including Syria’s central bank. — AFP