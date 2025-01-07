KUCHING, Jan 7 — Award-winning property developer Elica Sdn Bhd has kicked off its transformation of the former Four Points by Sheraton Kuching/Century Kuching Hotel into Wisma Elica.

This ambitious redevelopment will feature two landmark projects: voco Kuching, Malaysia’s first ‘voco’ hotel operated in partnership with IHG Hotels & Resorts; and Care Collective, East Malaysia’s largest senior wellness centre run in collaboration with My Care Concierge Sdn Bhd (Care Concierge).

Elica managing director Datuk Bobby Ting said the group’s decision to redevelop the dormant building into Wisma Elica was ‘informed by comprehensive market studies where the findings revealed a significant demand for additional hotel rooms and ballroom space in Kuching, driven by the city’s growing reputation as a hub for business events and tourism.

“Key findings include Kuching’s tourism growth, which saw four million visitors in 2023, matching pre-pandemic levels. This figure is expected to grow by eight per cent annually, creating a pressing need for more high-quality accommodations.

“Additionally, a deficit in event space, particularly venues capable of hosting large-scale conferences, weddings and exhibitions, further validated the need for a development like Wisma Elica.

“With a 1,300-capacity grand ballroom and over 2,400 square metres of versatile event spaces, the project will significantly bolster Kuching’s MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) sector,” he said at an event yesterday, which unveiled the full plans for Wisma Elica.

Also present was Kuching South Mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng.

According to Ting, as the anchor of Wisma Elica, voco Kuching — set for opening next year — blends a charm of sustainability and thoughtful design to deliver an exceptional guest experience.

Ting (6th right), Wee on his left and others gather for a photo call at the outdoor compound of the soon-to-be Wisma Elica. — The Borneo Post pic

“voco Kuching is set to redefine hospitality in Sarawak with 321 luxurious rooms, world-class amenities including a state-of-the-art fitness centre, swimming pool, and vibrant dining options and event spaces — all with sustainability initiatives as part of its core principles,” he said.

Ting said Elica’s studies also highlighted significant demographic shifts necessitating the development of Care Collective, a collaborative venture between Elica and senior living specialist Care Concierge.

“We have done extensive studies of senior care in Malaysia, and it is a much-needed segment which is severely lacking at present.

“We embarked on this route as our findings show two main significant drivers for this category where one, life expectancy is increasing and the elderly citizens are thankfully living longer; and secondly, the size of families is shrinking, so there are less kids looking after the seniors.

“After analysing the market Malaysia-wide, such a facility isn’t readily available in Kuching, and we wish to establish this operation here.”

In this aspect, Ting hailed Care Concierge as an award-winning senior care and post-hospitalisation operator and a tech start-up with a diverse portfolio including premium assisted living facilities, as well as homecare and daycare centres.

“Their vision is to be a leading provider in holistic senior care in Malaysia by providing solutions through technology, design-thinking and innovation.

“Team Care is a group of professional caregivers and care specialists driven by compassion and drive to make a difference in the lives of our senior residents and families.

“Their team is led by their chief executive officer Martin Yap, and chief operating officer Justin Yap.”

Care Collective is expected to open in the first quarter of next year at Wisma Elica, where the wellness centre will feature 92 rooms across independent living units (ILUs) and assisted living units (ALUs), a rehabilitation centre, a senior clubhouse/daycare facility, post-hospitalisation recovery programmes, and traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) services.

The wellness centre is designed to cater to a diverse clientele, including local retirees, post-hospitalisation patients, expatriates and also participants of the Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) programme.

As the largest facility of its kind in East Malaysia, it can accommodate up to 125 residents.

The management is under Care Concierge, which oversees nine assisted living facilities and daycare centres for senior citizens in Peninsular Malaysia. — The Borneo Post



