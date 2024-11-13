KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — Tan Sri Wan Zaki Wan Muda, founder of Ahmad Zaki Sdn Bhd (AZSB) and group advisor to Ahmad Zaki Resources Bhd (AZRB), passed away Tuesday evening at the age of 75.

According to a statement from the group, Wan Zaki will be buried later today at the Bukit Kiara Muslim Cemetery

Before venturing into business, Wan Zaki held various positions in state-owned companies in Pahang and Terengganu.

He left a Terengganu state-owned company Pesama Timber Corporation Sdn Bhd (Pesama) in 1984 to focus on expanding AZSB’s engineering and construction business.

The business was listed on the Bursa Malaysia Securities in 1999 through the new holding company, AZRB, which specialises in the construction of commercial buildings, infrastructure works, educational institutions, mosques, public buildings and amenities as well as sports facilities.

Wan Zaki served as the executive chairman and then as the executive vice chairman of AZRB.

He retired from his position as the executive vice chairman on July 1, 2021, and assumed the role of group advisor. — Bernama