PARIS, Nov 6 — Shares in Tesla soared in pre-market trading today after Donald Trump, backed by the electric car maker's boss Elon Musk, claimed victory in the US presidential election.

Tesla shares were up 13 per cent at US$283.97 (RM1,250) in after-hours deals, hours before Wall Street opens and after Trump praised Musk during a triumphant speech at his campaign headquarters in Florida. — AFP