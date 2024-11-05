KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 — Estonia-based ride-hailing service Bolt is set to launch its services in Kuala Lumpur soon.

Checks on the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) e-hailing page showed that Bolt Services MY Sdn Bhd — which uses the Bolt app — has been added to the list of providers on October 9, 2024.

Bolt’s website also teased the service coming to KL, saying it is already available in more than 600 cities worldwide.

It also opened registration for new drivers, providing an email address.

Bolt was launched in 2013 and currently has more than 4.5 million drivers across 50 countries. — Picture courtesy of Bolt

Meanwhile, a Facebook page to recruit drivers has been set up since March this year.

However, its website only stated e-hailing as a service, suggesting that Bolt may not offer food delivery for now unlike in many other countries.

According to its website, Bolt was launched in 2013 and currently has more than 4.5 million drivers across 50 countries.





