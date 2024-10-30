WASHINGTON, Oct 30 – American daily Washington Post has seen a surge in subscription cancellations and columnist resignations following a decision by owner Jeff Bezos to avoid endorsing US Vice-President Kamala Harris for president.

NPR reported citing sources that by Monday, over 200,000 digital subscribers had cancelled, representing about 8 per cent of the paper’s paid circulation, which includes print subscribers.

“It’s a colossal number ... The problem is, people don’t know why the decision was made,” it cited former executive editor Marcus Brauchli.

This comes as publisher Will Lewis explained that the decision to avoid endorsements is a return to the paper’s independent roots, a claim that has met scepticism from within the paper’s staff.

Many inside the newsroom believe the timing, coming just days before a tight race between Harris and former president Donald Trump, raises questions about the rationale.

Marty Baron, another former executive editor, expressed doubts, saying that making the decision just weeks before the election, without input from the editorial board, suggested motives beyond impartiality.

Since the decision became public, two Post columnists have resigned, with one, Molly Roberts, warning that silence on Trump’s actions brings the nation closer to authoritarianism.

Some Post journalists have reported that family members are among those cancelling their subscriptions, demonstrating the broader impact of Bezos’ decision.

Bezos published an opinion piece on Monday, stating that his decision was not motivated by business interests but was intended to maintain the paper’s perception of independence.

“No quid pro quo of any kind is at work here,” he said in the op-ed, insisting that none of the two candidates were told about the paper’s decision beforehand.



