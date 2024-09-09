KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — Short-term rates are expected to remain stable today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Liquidity is estimated at RM22.81 billion in the conventional system and RM25.1 billion in Islamic funds.

The central bank will conduct two reverse repo tenders, comprising a RM1.5 billion tender for 30 days and a RM1 billion tender for 91 days.

The central bank also announced the availability of reverse repo, sale and buy-back agreements, and collateralised commodity murabahah facilities with tenors of one and three months.

At 4 pm, BNM will conduct a conventional overnight tender of up to RM25.3 billion and a murabahah overnight tender of up to RM25.1 billion. — Bernama