PETALING JAYA, July 25 — The RM44.5 million allocation announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for 30 flood mitigation projects in Petaling Jaya and Damansara will be coordinated through the Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU) of the Prime Minister’s Department.

Government spokesperson Datuk Seri Fahmi Fadzil said apart from the allocation, RM3 million had also been set aside for the Petaling Jaya parliamentary constituency to implement Projek Mesra Rakyat (PMR) initiatives and address the needs of non-governmental organisations (NGOs), while RM1.5 million was allocated for the Subang Jaya parliamentary constituency.

“The allocations for the respective parliamentary constituencies will be coordinated through the Selangor ICU and the Federal ICU,” he told reporters after the Generasi Muda Suara Baharu Programme organised by Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) at the Petaling Jaya Smart Centre here yesterday.

Earlier at the programme, the Prime Minister said the federal and Selangor state governments had agreed to approve 30 flood mitigation projects in Petaling Jaya and Damansara, involving a total allocation of RM44.5 million.

Anwar said the flood mitigation projects were part of the government’s efforts to address areas identified as flood hotspots in Petaling Jaya and Damansara.

In another development, Fahmi said PKR welcomed 3,075 new members yesterday, the majority of whom were from Generation Z (Gen Z) and joined through AMK.

He said the development reflected continued support for the party among the younger generation, giving it greater confidence to expand its outreach efforts targeting the group.

In this regard, he said PKR would organise the nationwide Jelajah AMK Gen Z programme to attract more young people to join the party’s reformasi struggle.

Fahmi said the tour was not intended as preparation for the state elections or the General Election, but was a regular party initiative that had been strengthened following the encouraging response from new members.

“This time, however, the overwhelming turnout made it an extraordinary occasion that will serve as a starting point for us to expand the tour nationwide,” he said. — Bernama