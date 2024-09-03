KOTA SAMARAHAN, Sept 3 — It is imperative for both industries and the government, through the government-linked companies (GLCs) to come out with talent development programmes that can specifically accommodate the unique needs of the industries in Sarawak.

In stating this, Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Sarawak Datuk Seri Roland Sagah Wee Inn said such measure could ensure sustainable growth for all those involved.

“The GLCs should champion these programmes with their respective industry requirements, facilitated by MEITD (Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Sarawak),” said the state minister in his speech for an event to commemorate the completion of SMD Semiconductor’s first cohort for the ‘Semiconductor Mastery Programme’, held at the SMD Academy in La Promenade here recently.

Fourteen trainees from the pioneering group had completed their training in the programme, which had kicked off on Feb 14 this year.

It is informed that the course highlights SMD Semiconductor’s goal of producing 500 professionals in the sector by 2030.

In this regard Sagah, also the chairman of SMD Semiconductor, also announced that all the trainees who had completed their training, specifically in Analogue Integrated Circuit (IC) Design and IC Test Solution Development Engineering, would be recruited either by or Melexis.

He also commended the company for its visionary leadership in initiating talent development along the front-end of the semiconductor value chain, in collaboration with Melexis and Centre of Technical Excellence Sarawak (Centexs).

In relation to this, he called upon other GLCs to emulate SMD Semiconductor’s exemplary efforts in fostering talent development.

On a related subject, Sagah also stressed the importance of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education in setting a solid foundation for the high-tech skillsets that would define the future.

“With this, I am pleased to share that SMD is organising the ‘SMD Make-A-Thon Challenge’, to be carried out in Miri, Sibu and Kuching, aimed at promoting the semiconductor industry to the students.”

Meanwhile, SMD Semiconductor chief executive officer Shariman Jamil had announced that 16 new trainees from institutions of higher learning (IPTs) including Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (UNIMAS), Universiti Malaya (UM), Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM), Universiti Tun Abdul Rahman (UTAR), Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL), and Xiamen University, had been chosen from a pool of 124 local applicants and 65 from outside Malaysia for the second cohort of the ‘Semiconductor Mastery Programme’, set to commence today (Sept 3).

According to him, the training in IC design and testing calls for graduates with a solid background in STEM, as well as good foundation in and understanding of IC design.

He also highlighted the need for further development in IPTs to better equip their graduates for the semiconductor industry.

“With these challenges in mind, SMD Semiconductor has forged a collaborative partnership with Swinburne University (of Technology) to further enhance our talent development efforts.

“Through the joint master’s degree programme, we aim to provide advanced education and specialised training opportunities to graduates or individuals seeking to deepen their expertise in semiconductor technology.

“This partnership not only supplements the talent pipeline, but also strengthens the ties between industries and the academia, fostering innovation and driving progress in the semiconductor sector,” added Shariman. — The Borneo Post