SINGAPORE, Aug 15 — New York-based hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) provider International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) sees strong growth potential in Malaysia, pointing to a recent surge in tech investors and new data centres.

IBM Asean general manager and technology leader Catherine Lian said the company is focused on strengthening its private partnership ecosystem while developing strategies to enhance the technology value chain in the country.

“It is interesting to see how the Malaysian government is prioritising the enhancement of the value chain in this country.

“We believe Malaysia is a hub of economic growth, and with the political stability, we are excited about what lies ahead in the coming year,” Lian told Bernama following a media briefing on the sidelines of the IBM Think 2024 conference, here.

The two-day conference, which started on Monday in Singapore, runs until Aug 15 and will explore how the future of AI is unlocking Asean’s economic potential.

Lian added that IBM is particularly encouraged by the increasing number of data centres in Malaysia, which she described as evidence of “explosive growth” in the country’s technology sector.

“This really shows that the value chain of economic growth is evident.

“While we see a lot of investment across these technology portfolios, IBM is excited to be part of the journey to drive technology and the adoption of generative AI in these data centres,” she said.

She also highlighted the Malaysian government’s role in fostering economic growth and attracting foreign direct investment, noting that IBM is committed to aligning its technology solutions with these national initiatives.

Looking ahead, Lian said IBM will continue to advance hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions in partnership with its Malaysian clients.

“When we consider Malaysia’s outlook, the adoption of AI has already started across all industries. It is important that technology providers like IBM continue to drive hybrid cloud AI solutions to build the digital transformation journey with our customers and clients in Malaysia,” she added.

IBM offers global expertise in hybrid cloud, AI, and consulting, helping clients leverage data insights, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain a competitive edge.

Hybrid cloud combines public cloud, private cloud and on-premises infrastructure to create a unified, flexible and cost-efficient IT environment. — Bernama