PUTRAJAYA, Aug 9 — The number of labour force in the second quarter (Q2) of 2024 showed a positive trend with a 1.1 per cent increase to 17.15 million persons compared to 16.96 million in Q1 of this year.

The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM), in a statement, said during the same period, the number of employed persons increased by 1.2 per cent to reach 16.59 million compared to 16.4 million persons in the previous quarter.

“The number of unemployed persons reduced further by 0.6 per cent to 557,800 persons (Q1 2024: 561,100 persons), recording 3.3 per cent of the unemployment rate in Q2 2024,” it said.

Regarding the labour force situation in June, it said the number continued to increase with a month-on-month rise of 0.1 per cent to 17.17 million persons compared to 17.15 million in the previous month.

At the same time, the number of unemployed persons decreased by 0.1 per cent month-on-month to 565,300 compared to 566,100 in May.

According to the statement, the unemployment rate in June remained at 3.3 per cent, with the number of employed persons continuing to increase by 0.2 per cent to record 16.61 million compared to 16.58 million earlier.

“By economic sector, the services sector continued to exhibit increases in the number of employed persons, especially in wholesale and retail trade, food and beverage services, and information and communication activities.

“A similar trend of employed persons was also observed in the manufacturing, construction, mining and quarrying, and agriculture sectors,” it said. — Bernama