RAWANG, May 25 — The Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) today launched the Puteri Ariana 2 development project, featuring double-storey terraced homes designed with green technology in the Kota Puteri township near here.

PKNS chief executive officer Datuk Mahmud Abbas said the project aligns with PKNS’s emphasis on sustainability to support environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices in all its developments.

“These homes are designed to reduce environmental impact and promote sustainability through various innovative and eco-friendly features, such as rainwater harvesting systems in each house to collect and store rainwater for multiple uses, thus reducing reliance on treated water.

Advertisement

“Additionally, sustainable design features like natural lighting and cooling ventilation are incorporated into these homes to ensure comfort by providing natural temperature control and fresh indoor air quality,” he said during the project launch.

Meanwhile, PKNS Kota Puteri Crown City Development general manager Mohd Shahrol Md Sharif said the project comprises 72 units priced between RM688,600 and RM849,200, and is expected to be completed by December 2026.

He said the double-storey terraced houses have different construction sizes, divided into two types of units ranging from 1,789 square feet to 2,060 square feet, based on a future vernacular residential design concept focused on the facade of each unit and eco-sustainability.

Advertisement

“The project is being developed on a 2.61-hectare (6.46-acre) site, with each unit featuring four bedrooms and three bathrooms, and a gross development value (GDV) of RM52.7 million,” he said.

Strategically located in a rapidly developing neighbourhood, Puteri Ariana 2 offers easy access to several major highways, including the Guthrie Corridor Expressway, Kuala Lumpur-Kuala Selangor Expressway (LATAR), Damansara—Shah Alam Elevated Expressway (DASH), New Klang Valley Expressway (NKVE) and the Federal Road from Shah Alam to Batu Arang.

Additionally, Puteri Ariana 2 is close to educational institutions such as Universiti Selangor (Unisel) in Bestari Jaya, Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) in Puncak Alam and Puncak Perdana, as well as UiTM Hospital, the Kota Puteri Police Station and commercial centres for the convenience of residents.

Interested buyers can visit the Kota Puteri Property Sales Gallery or contact PKNS sales executives at 03-50220188 or 010-9280187. — Bernama