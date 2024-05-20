KYIV, May 20 — Recent severe frosts across Ukraine’s northern and eastern regions could reduce this year’s grain and oilseed harvest, analyst APK-Inform said today.

The consultancy quoted agricultural scientists as saying that the air temperature early in May decreased to minus 2 Celsius degrees and to minus 9 Celsius in some areas.

Frosts have damaged crops of wheat, barley, rapeseed and peas, they said, adding that 20 per cent to 30 per cent of the yield could be lost.

The agriculture ministry told Reuters its crop forecast was unchanged but it could review it in June.

The ministry forecast the 2024 combined oilseed and grain harvest at 74 million metric tonnes versus about 82 million tonnes in 2023. — Reuters

