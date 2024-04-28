RIYADH, April 28 — Agrobank’s president/chief executive officer Tengku Ahmad Badli Shah Raja Hussin has been re-elected as vice-chairman of the Association of National Development Finance Institutions in Member Countries of the Islamic Development Bank (Adfimi) from 2025-2027.

He was appointed for the first time as Adfimi vice-chairman on June 2, 2022 during the association’s 39th general assembly meeting for three years.

He shared this with Bernama and RTM during the second day of the 2024 Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group’s Annual Meetings and Golden Jubilee Celebration here today.

“I welcome my re-election as vice-chairman and management committee member of Adfimi which indirectly shows the trust placed by Adfimi and IsDB in Agrobank in particular, and Malaysia in general.

“With this, we can jointly lead the Association of National Development Finance Institutions from among the IsDB member countries to achieve the objectives of the establishment,” he said.

Among the objectives of the establishment of IsDB is to play a role in bringing the development financial institutions of the member countries towards close co-operation through the collaboration of trade, investment and financial services as well as other related activities to further enhance development especially in the field of Islamic economics and finance.

Earlier, he officiated at and gave his opening remarks during the 41st Adfimi General Assembly meeting, whereby he highlighted three critical issues that are of great importance to the growth and development of IsDM member nations, namely food security, sustainability in agriculture and the catalytic role of Islamic finance.

Adfimi started its operations in September 1987 in Istanbul, Turkiye.

Its establishment is to enhance the effectiveness of development financial institutions (DFIs) and banks by providing the members of DFIs the opportunity to work together and successfully develop expertise, exchange mutually beneficial ideas and experiences. — Bernama