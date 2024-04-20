SHAH ALAM, April 20 — The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, today officiated Lakepoint Complex, a new attraction from SP Setia Bhd at the Setia Alam Impian township here today.

His Royal Highness, who was accompanied by the Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin, officiated the complex which is expected to attract about 10,000 to 12,000 visitors a month.

SP Setia chairman Tan Sri Syed Anwar Jamalullail said LakePoint Complex comprises LakePoint Central (retail centre), LakePoint Club (clubhouse) and LakePoint Gallerie (sales gallery and office) next to the 12.54-hectare LakePoint Park, which is complete with landscape and infrastructure enhancements.

“LakePoint Complex is set to be the crown jewel of the 499.78-hectare township’s master plan.

“SP Setia is confident the complex will strengthen Setia AlamImpian’s position as a prestigious address in the Klang Valley,” he said in his speech at the event.

The freehold Setia AlamImpian township was launched in November 2006 as Alam Impian by I&P Group Sdn Bhd before being renamed Setia AlamImpian following the merger between SP Setia and I&P Group in 2017.

Setia AlamImpian, which has a gross development value of RM8.2 billion, consists of seven arts-themed precincts, namely Performing Arts, Fine Arts, Musical Arts, Digital Arts, Cinematic Arts, Industrial Arts, and Minimalist Arts.

The township will have a premium precinct comprising semi-detached houses which will be launched in the fourth quarter of 2024 and bungalows which will to be launched in 2025.

On its full completion in 2036, the township will have a population of nearly 80,000 residing in 20,000 residential units. — Bernama