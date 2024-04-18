KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) said today it is closely monitoring the tensions in the Middle East and how it may affect the halal trade as it aims to expand its reach to emerging markets.

Ahead of the Malaysia International Halal Showcase (Mihas), expanding its reach in the Middle East with an exhibition in Dubai this November, Matrade said it is mapping out other places to possibly expand to besides the United Arab Emirates.

“We are observing closely. Should there be any element that would pose as a risk, over a period of time, we will come up with a strategy,” its chairman Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican told reporters, regarding the effects of trade due to geopolitics in the Middle East after the soft launch of Mihas.

“Our focus is on exploring opportunities to introduce Mihas to important markets such as China, Europe and Central Asia,” he said in his speech for the event's soft launch here.

The chairman disclosed that Dubai was chosen for Mihas' first international appearance because it's airport has one of the largest connectivity in the world and that it is accessible to the emerging markets in Africa, Central Asia and South America.

The Matrade Chief Excutive Officer Datuk Mohd Mustafa Abdul Aziz also elaborated that sustainability is one of Matrade's biggest agenda as more developed markets impose Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) requirements.

“One of the biggest agenda of Matrade is sustainability.

“It's basically just to prepare our SMEs to face the real challenges in exporting products and services overseas as most developed counties are imposing ESG requirements,” he told reporters at a press conference.

The 20th edition of Mihas in Malaysia will take place from the 17th to 20th of September this year at Malaysia International Trade & Exhibition Centre (Mitec), concurrently with Mihas' virtual platform. It will showcase 2,000 booths from 45 countries.

Mihas' exhibition in Dubai will take place from November 18 to 20, this year, with the Middle East Organic and Natural Product Expo.