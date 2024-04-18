KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — Ant International, a digital payment and financial technology provider, will establish a new digital business centre in Malaysia, focusing on tapping local technology talent to drive its global businesses.

Its president Douglas Feagin said the establishment of the new centre will create more than 500 new job opportunities in the first year and more hirings in the next four years till 2028.

The majority of roles created will be tech-focused, aligned with the company’s vision of using technology and innovation to accelerate global commerce and inclusion.

The biggest team is the technology and development department, comprising a range of software development engineers, followed by product and design, data science and risk control.

He said Ant International will commit dedicated resources to develop and nurture these technology talents through comprehensive training, mentorship and exposure to global businesses.

“Ant International’s new digital business centre will move into The Exchange 106 (Kuala Lumpur), by 2025,” he said during a media briefing today.

Feagin said the initial and ongoing investment reflects the company’s commitment not only to nurture local talent but also in positioning in the technology sector.

He said this initiative is part of a long-term strategy to enhance capabilities, expand office space and support the sustained growth of digital tools and services.

“We believe that together with partners like Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), we can harness local tech talents to significantly accelerate the impact that our businesses can make, locally and around the world,” he said.

Present in Malaysia since 2014, Ant International has since collaborated with local partners in promoting a vibrant fintech community, benefitting Malaysians with more convenient digital payments, while also supporting digital inclusion and creating economic opportunities for local businesses.

Ant International is an affiliate of Ant Group, with four business pillars namely Alipay+ Cross Border Mobile Payment Service, Antom Merchant Payment Services, Worldfirst and ANEXT Bank. — Bernama