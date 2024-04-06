ALOR SETAR, April 6 — The Farmers’ Organisation Authority (LPP) has urged the government to increase the floor price for locally-produced paddy, besides setting a ceiling price for imported rice.

LPP chairman Datuk Mahfuz Omar said the increase in the floor price of paddy was also to protect farmers, as rice processors couldn’t purchase paddy below the set floor price.

“We at LPP, through the Farmers Advisory Council involving state government representatives from each state, have made resolutions and have brought this issue to the attention of the minister.

“We suggest raising the minimum price for buying paddy; it’s to safeguard farmers. Factories won’t be allowed to purchase below this price, which ensures farmers can maintain their livelihood and profit,” he said after launching the Agro Madani Mega Raya LPP Sales Programme in Kedah today.

Mahfuz also proposed that the government set a ceiling price for imported rice to prevent supply manipulation in the market.

“When there is no ceiling price, it will lead to manufacturers manipulating the supply. They mix local rice with imported rice to make a profit, so we ask for a ceiling price for imported rice,” he said.

In October last year, the government announced an increase in the floor price for paddy to RM1,300 per tonne compared to the RM1,200 rate set since 2014. — Bernama