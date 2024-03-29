KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — Mudajaya Group Bhd has redesignated its group managing director and chief executive officer James Wong Tet Foh as executive chairman, effective April 1, 2024.

Wong succeeds Lee Eng Leong, who is stepping down due to personal reasons, said the group in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

“Lee will remain as an advisor to the group for the next few months to ensure a smooth transition together with the support of the board,” the conglomerate said.

Mudajaya also appointed Alvin Chew Chee Wai, who is currently heading the construction division, as the acting group chief operating officer to help oversee the group’s construction, trading and manufacturing, property as well as power divisions. — Bernama

