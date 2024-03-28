KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — Events and exhibitions organiser Qube Integrated Malaysia Sdn Bhd expects to welcome 10,000 visitors and at least 500 exhibitors at the Malaysia-China Summit 2024 (MCS 2024) scheduled for December 17-19, 2024.

Executive chairman Richard Teo said the summit has garnered significant interest among Chinese businesses, indicating a substantial presence from China alongside other delegations from Malaysia and Asean countries.

This engagement is central for the summit, which will host the largest trade and investment exposition, marking the 50th anniversary of Malaysia-China bilateral ties, together with a leadership conference.

“We have received many strong interest and enquiries to participate in MCS 2024. The response is very encouraging and gaining momentum,” he said in a statement today.

According to Qube, MCS 2024 is organised in association with the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) and will be held at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre in Kuala Lumpur.

Following a successful networking session in Beijing yesterday, interest among large corporations and small to medium sized enterprises (SMEs) in China has surged, indicating a robust intention to participate.

In a keynote address at the networking session, Malaysian Ambassador to China, Datuk Norman Muhamad, said the enthusiastic participation of Chinese businesses reflects the deep mutual interest in fostering a future where both nations thrive together.

“The doors are wide open for Chinese industries to engage deeply with Malaysian counterparts.

“The priority sectors of our economy are ripe with opportunity, and through mutual collaboration, we can achieve even more remarkable growth,” he added.

Meanwhile, Matrade Beijing trade commissioner Niqman Rafaee M. Sahar said China has remained Malaysia’s largest trading partner for the past 15 consecutive years, representing 17.1 per cent of Malaysia’s total trade with the world. As of February 2024, total trade volume between the two nations has reached an impressive US$15.52 billion (RM73 billion).

“Apart from traditional sectors and manufacturing goods such as electrical and electronics, chemicals, liquefied natural gas, and others, there is a vast horizon to explore in areas of connectivity, future growth sectors, renewable, green and sustainable initiatives, and ICT and digital-related services,” he said.

Themed ‘Prosperity Beyond 50’, MCS 2024 aims to foster growth and sustainability through its five thematic pillars namely ‘Future Tech, Future Knowledge and Experience, Future Mobility and Connectivity, Future Opportunity and Future Growth’.

These cover a broad spectrum ranging from technology, professional services, and economic zones to manufacturing sectors, reflecting the depth of bilateral cooperation opportunities. — Bernama