RIYADH, April 27 — The personal invitation from Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to attend the special meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Riyadh highlights the close relationship between the two leaders, said Malaysian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Datuk Wan Zaidi Wan Abdullah.

He described this as a significant development in Malaysia’s relationship with Saudi Arabia and between the two leaders.

“Prince Mohammed bin Salman personally reached out to the Prime Minister and extended an invitation for him to attend the WEF special meeting,” he told a media briefing today, preceding Anwar’s visit.

Wan Zaidi said the Prime Minister is expected to arrive in Riyadh at 10pm today (local time), accompanied by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasanand Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry, Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

“This would mark Anwar’s fourth visit to Saudi Arabia since assuming office as Prime Minister,” he added.

“We believe that the Prime Minister’s visit to Saudi Arabia this time will strengthen the longstanding and close relationship between the two countries and improve personal relationships with Saudi Arabian leaders and other leaders present,” he said.

He mentioned that Mohamad also received a personal invitation from his Saudi counterpart, Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, to attend the WEF special meeting.

He added that the meeting, scheduled to take place at the King Abdul Aziz Convention Centre for two days starting tomorrow, is themed “Global Cooperation, Growth, and Energy for Development.” It will be attended by heads of state and government, as well as industry leaders.

According to him, the Prime Minister is scheduled to participate in a panel session on the theme of “New Vision for Global Development” alongside other leaders during the opening of the Special Meeting.

In addition, Anwar will participate in the “Joint Regional Strategy Dialogue on Asean — Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC),” aimed at highlighting Malaysia’s role as Asean chair in 2025. The Prime Minister will deliver the keynote speech during this session.

Wan Zaidi said the Prime Minister would also participate in the National Strategy Dialogue programme, where he would engage with global industry leaders to highlight economic opportunities in Malaysia.

This session was specifically organised to allow Malaysia to showcase its strategic priorities and initiatives, including economic growth, fiscal policies and trade and investment opportunities.

“We believe that this WEF Special Meeting can help Malaysia in its ongoing efforts to showcase the investment opportunities available in the country to global business leaders and international companies,” he said.

During the working visit, the Prime Minister will also hold meetings with heads of state and government to further strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation and to exchange views on regional and international affairs.

Wan Zaidi emphasised the importance of the WEF Special Meeting in obtaining global cooperation to ensure sustainable development for the future and to prepare for a scenario where traditional energy sources are no longer the primary source.

“Cooperation in developing alternative energy sources needs to begin now, and the best way forward involves international collaboration. For Malaysia, this represents a significant opportunity for cooperation,” he said.

Wan Zaidi expressed his belief that Anwar would also use the platform to highlight Malaysia’s interests and voice the country’s stance on geopolitical issues. — Bernama