KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — Short-term interbank rates closed steady today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Liquidity in the conventional system was lower at RM20.64 billion from RM28.63 billion this morning, while liquidity in Islamic funds rose to RM24.19 billion from RM20.94 billion previously.

Earlier, the central bank conducted two conventional money market tenders and two reverse repo tenders.

At 4pm, it called for a RM20.60 billion conventional money market tender and a RM24.20 billion Murabahah money market tender, both for two-day money.

The Malaysia Islamic Overnight Rate (MYOR-i) stood at 3.00 per cent as of March 26. — Bernama

