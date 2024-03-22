KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 ― Bursa Malaysia managed to recover from earlier losses to end the week marginally higher today on late buying, despite the mostly downbeat performance in regional markets, said an analyst.

At 5pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) inched up by 0.98 of-a-point to 1,542.39 from yesterday’s close of 1,541.41.

The benchmark index, which opened 0.15 of-a-point better at 1,541.56, moved in a narrow range between 1,537.92 and 1,543.84 throughout the day.

On the broader market, losers beat gainers 538 to 544, while 475 counters were unchanged, 778 untraded, and 18 others suspended.

Turnover increased to 5.08 billion units worth RM2.69 billion from 4.02 billion units worth RM2.94 billion on Thursday.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd equity research vice-president Thong Pak Leng said the FBM KLCI moved within a tight range today as investors pivoted towards smaller-cap stocks, particularly those within the property, construction, and technology sectors.

“The benchmark index, however, managed to finish in the green due to late buying,” he told Bernama.

Thong noted that key regional markets closed mostly lower due to differing reactions to the outlook of the US interest rate cut, with investors anticipating an earlier cut.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index tumbled 2.16 per cent to 16,499.47, South Korea’s Kospi slipped 0.23 per cent to 2,748.56, Singapore’s Straits Times Index eased 0.07 per cent to 3,217.97, and China's SSE Composite Index slid 0.95 per cent to 3,048.03.

However, Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.18 per cent to 40,888.43.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank added four sen to RM9.59, Public Bank and Tenaga Nasional gained two sen each to RM4.24 and RM11.56, respectively, while Petronas Chemicals shed eight sen to RM6.79 and CIMB was flat at RM6.55.

As for the actives, Borneo Oil, Alpha IVF and Fitters Diversified were flat at half-a-sen, 32 sen and 5.5 sen, respectively.

TWL gave up one sen to 2.5 sen and SP Setia advanced seven sen to RM1.33. ― Bernama