TOKYO, March 13 ― The US dollar held steady against a handful of rival currencies today, as traders weighed what impact hotter-than-expected inflation data could have on chances of an interest rate cut at the Federal Reserve's June meeting.

The US consumer price index (CPI) increased solidly in February, beating forecasts and suggesting some stickiness in inflation.

Although the CPI rose 0.4 per cent in February in line with forecasts, a 3.2 per cent year-on-year gain came in just ahead of an expected 3.1 per cent increase. Core figures also topped estimates.

That has left analysts wondering whether the Fed will have sufficient data to justify more than a couple of rate cuts all year.

Still, market expectations for rate cuts to begin at the Fed's June 11-12 meeting have eased only a touch to about a 67 per cent likelihood versus 71 per cent earlier in the week, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

“(Fed Chair) Powell might now regret speaking of cuts during his testimony last week, as I suspect it explains why Fed Fund futures are still pricing in a June cut,” said Matt Simpson, senior market analyst at City Index.

“As the US dollar handed back most of its post-CPI gains, I suspect the rebound in the US yield curve provides the more accurate picture; a June cut is less likely.”

Still, with many of the greenback's peer currencies holding close to flat, it suggests traders are taking the latest data in stride, he added.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of peer currencies, was little changed at 102.91.

Attention now turns to US retail sales, an indication of consumer spending which has been resilient so far, and producer prices due out later this week.

Against the yen, the dollar eased 0.15 per cent to 147.43, giving the Japanese currency some relief after it saw its biggest fall in a month yesterday following Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda's slightly bleaker assessment of the nation's economy.

Traders are now looking to the initial estimates of spring wage negotiations to be announced on Friday, which will be crucial for the BoJ's policy calculations on whether to exit negative interest rates at its meeting on March 18-19.

The country's largest trade union confederation has demanded pay rises of 5.85 per cent this year, surpassing 5 per cent for the first time in 30 years.

Elsewhere, analysts expect the European Central Bank to announce today the outcome of discussions on the Eurosystem’s operational framework review, which has kept rates at zero or lower and flooded banks with cash via bond purchases and loans.

The euro was mostly flat at US$1.0925 (RM5.10), and so was sterling at US$1.2793.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was up 0.58 per cent at US$71,478.00, remaining below the record high set on Monday.

Ether rose 0.82 per cent to US$3,983.30, not far from yesterday's peak of US$4,095.40, its highest since 2021. ― Reuters