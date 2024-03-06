KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 ― Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-morning, weighed by selling in selected heavyweights, especially in the financial services sector.

Maybank eased one sen to RM9.62 while CIMB erased two sen to RM6.51, dragging the composite index down by a combined 0.55 points.

At 11am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) shed 3.14 points to 1,533.84 from yesterday's close of 1,536.98.

Advertisement

At the opening bell, the benchmark index was 4.53 points lower at 1,532.45.

The broader market was negative with losers beating gainers 444 to 312, while 398 counters were unchanged, 1,109 untraded and 13 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.58 billion units worth RM832.17 million.

Advertisement

Among other heavyweights, Public Bank was flat at RM4.32, Tenaga Nasional fell two sen to RM11.14, IHH Healthcare fell seven sen to RM5.97, CelcomDigi eased three sen to RM4.23, and Petronas Chemicals added seven sen to RM6.93.

As for the actives, Harvest Miracle Capital slid 1.5 sen to 12 sen, Velesto Energy dipped one sen to 28 sen, Hong Seng Consolidated and Widad Group inched up half-a-sen each to two sen and 10 sen, respectively, and Notion Vtec gained 1.5 sen to 53 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 16.43 points lower at 11,380.58, the FBMT 100 Index shed 17.87 points to 11,047.42, the FBM 70 Index slid 5.40 points to 15,358.0, the FBM ACE Index edged down 7.71 points to 4,691.45, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index increased 5.14 points to 11,390.23.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index fell 37.12 points to 17,253.01, the Energy Index slipped 7.46 points to 899.81, the Industrial Products and Services Index perked up 0.1 of-a-point to 174.57, and the Plantation Index gained 31.46 points to 7,209.75. ― Bernama