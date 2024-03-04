KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — Bursa Malaysia pared earlier gains to close marginally higher as selling emerged in late trading while most regional markets also eked out narrow gains.

At 5 pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 1.25 points to close at 1,539.27 from last Friday’s close of 1,538.02.

The benchmark index, which opened 1.08 points firmer at 1,539.10, moved between 1,537.03 and 1,547.10 throughout the day.

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 536 to 426, while 461 counters were unchanged, 837 untraded and 23 others suspended.— Bernama

