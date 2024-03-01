ABU DHABI, March 1 — World trade ministers were locked in disagreement Thursday on fisheries subsidies, agriculture and digital customs duties as a major WTO conference was extended beyond its scheduled deadline.

With no signs of a breakthrough at the World Trade Organization’s 13th ministerial conference (MC13) in Abu Dhabi, officials pushed back to Friday its formal closing session, initially scheduled for the previous day.

The closing session is now scheduled for 10 GMT after it was already postponed by four hours.

“These negotiations are a bit like a roller coaster,” said a source close to the talks.

The meeting in the capital of the United Arab Emirates opened on Monday with disagreements between the body’s 164 member states on key issues that dominated the agenda of the talks.

They include fisheries subsidies, agriculture and a moratorium on customs duties for digital transactions.

“Everybody is working with a very positive outlook to try to see what’s the maximum we can get done,” Indian trade minister Piyush Goyal told journalists.

“I am very confident. We will come out with significant outcomes, particularly when it refers to areas of very deep concern to large numbers” of developing countries, he added.

Fisheries deal ‘difficult’

With farmer protests sweeping Europe and India, agriculture agreements have emerged as a particularly sensitive topic of debate.

Member states are trying to negotiate a text listing the subjects that merit further discussion.

Two draft texts are on the table, one more extensive than the other, according to sources close to the discussions.

India which is keen on permanent rules governing public stockholding of food reserves is pushing for a stand-alone food security deal at MC13.

But others, such as the United States and the European Union, are demanding a broader agriculture package.

Meanwhile, a new deal on fisheries was initially viewed as the most likely outcome of the MC13 talks.

But Goyal on Thursday said: “It is very difficult to get a resolution.”

After a 2022 deal which banned subsidies contributing to illegal, undeclared and unregulated fishing, the WTO hopes to conclude a second package focusing on subsidies which result in overcapacity and overfishing.

But there is little consensus on what constitutes small-scale artisanal fishing which would benefit from specific exemptions.

E-commerce regulations

Another sticking point is over the extension of an e-commerce moratorium, which EU trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis on Thursday called “vital” to economic growth.

Since 1998, WTO members have agreed not to impose customs duties on electronic transactions.

The moratorium has been extended at most ministerial meetings since then, but objections by India and other member states are now throwing it into jeopardy.

When asked if India would compromise on an extension, Goyal said: “Let’s see what the others are budging on.”

He warned, however, that an extension can’t be “taken for granted.”

On Thursday, India but also Brazil once again threatened to block the moratorium’s extension, according to several sources close to the talks.

Big questions also remain over how the MC13 outcome will address the issue of dispute settlement reform — a main point of contention between the US and India.

Washington, under former President Donald Trump, brought the dispute settlement system to a grinding halt in 2019 by blocking the appointment of new judges to the WTO’s appeals court, its highest dispute settlement authority.

During the last WTO ministerial in 2022, member states reached a commitment to having a fully and well-functioning dispute settlement system in place by 2024.

“What we’re going to see, I think, is a quite succinct (MC13) declaration which is not going to sort out the substance,” said a Western diplomatic source who asked not to be named.

“It will recognise the progress we have made and that there is more work to be done, and that we have committed ourselves to get the system up and running in the course of this year.” — AFP