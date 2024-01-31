KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — Public Bank’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Public Mutual Bhd, has declared distributions amounting to more than RM30 million for four funds for the financial year ended January 31, 2024.

In a statement today, the company announced gross distributions for Public Enhanced Bond Fund (4.0 sen per unit), Public e-Sukuk Fund (3.0 sen per unit), Public Islamic Optimal Growth Fund (0.5 sen per unit) and PB Dividend Builder Equity Fund (0.4 sen per unit).

Public Mutual manages over 170 funds, making it the largest private unit trust firm in Malaysia.

It is also an approved provider of private retirement schemes (PRS), overseeing nine PRS funds. — Bernama

