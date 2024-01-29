KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 — TMC Life Sciences Bhd has suspended its group chief executive officer (GCEO) Wan Nadiah Wan Mohd Abdullah Yaakob, who is also Thomson Hospitals Sdn Bhd’s CEO, effective today.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, the healthcare service provider said one of the directors, Dr Heng Jun Li Melvin, will be appointed as the acting GCEO and will temporarily assume the duties and functions of GCEO during the period of Wan Nadiah’s suspension.

“The company shall announce further developments on the above matter as and when necessary,” it said. — Bernama

