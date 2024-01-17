KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — Jentayu Sustainable Bhd said it is not aware of any corporate development relating to its business and affairs, including any proposals in the negotiation or discussion stage, that may account for the trading activity in shares.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, the company said it is also unaware of any credible rumour or report concerning the business and affairs of the group that may account for the trading activity.

“The board is not aware of any rumour or report concerning the business and affairs of the group that may account for the unusual market activity.

“The board is not aware of any possible explanation to account for the trading activity, other than the recent completion of the company’s private placement exercise, which may have increased the trading activity among the investors,” it said in its reply to Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd’s unusual market activity (UMA) query.

In addition, Jentayu Sustainable said the company is in compliance with the Main Market Listing Requirements (MMLR) of Bursa Securities, in particular, Paragraph 9.03 of the MMLR on immediate disclosure obligations.

Jentayu Sustainable was slapped with a UMA query on the sharp fall in the price security today.

Meanwhile, Mercury Securities Group Bhd and Artroniq Bhd have also been issued UMA queries by Bursa Malaysia on the sharp fall in the price of their shares, where both counters hit limit down today.

“Investors are advised to take note of the company’s reply to the UMA query, which will be on Bursa Malaysia’s website under the company announcements in making their investment decision,” the market operator said in an announcement today.

The companies have been asked to disclose any corporate development relating to their business and affairs that has not been previously announced that may account for the trading activity, including those in the stage of negotiations or discussions.

Mercury Securities and Artroniq were also requested to disclose if there is any rumour or report concerning the business and affairs of the company that may account for the trading activity.

Bursa Malaysia also asked the companies if it were aware of any other possible explanation to account for the trading activity and whether they have been in compliance with the Bursa Securities Listing Requirements (LR), in particular, Paragraph 9.03 of the Bursa Securities LR on immediate disclosure obligations.

“Please note that the contents of the announcement must be endorsed by the board of directors of the company, and the announcement must reach Bursa Securities immediately via Bursa LINK,” it added. — Bernama