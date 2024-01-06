IPOH, Jan 6 — The Perak state government will focus on the development of 5G network coverage in densely populated areas within three industrial areas namely Proton City in Tanjung Malim, a high-tech technology project in Kerian and Silver Valley, Gopeng.

State Multimedia, Communications and NGO committee chairman Mohd Azlan Helmi said as part of the Communication Tour programme, he would visit Proton City on Monday and discuss with Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB) to inform them about the state government’s plans.

“We want DNB to concentrate on those three industrial areas as they have a significant impact on the Perak state government. We aim to proactively prepare, and this is a key aspect we will discuss with DNB,” he said after officiating at Perak Information Department (JaPen) Sports and Welfare Club’s Combat Archery here today.

He said this was the target when asked about the development of 5G network coverage in the state’s populated areas.

“We are aware that DNB operates with budgets and quotas set at the federal level, but in this Monday’s meeting, we will emphasise the urgency of accelerating the development of 5G network coverage and seek information on the allocated quota and funding earmarked for the state of Perak,” he said.

Meanwhile, Perak JaPen director Yosri Abu Mahsin said today’s programme, which was attended by 90 participants including staff from the department, Bernama (Malaysian National News Agency) and RTM among others, aimed to strengthen ties between departments and agencies under the Ministry of Communications in the state. — Bernama

