BANGKOK, Dec 27 — Thailand is planning a larger budget deficit of 713 billion baht (RM96 billion) for the 2025 fiscal year and higher spending of 3.6 trillion baht that year, the government said.

The government predicts GDP growth of 3.6 per cent in 2025, it said in a statement yesterday when the plans were approved by the cabinet. The 2025 fiscal year starts on October 1, 2024. — Reuters

