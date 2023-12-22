IPOH, Dec 22 — The Sultan Azlan Shah Polytechnic (PSAS) is committed to contributing to the implementation of the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 (NIMP 2030), particularly those related to the development of local electric vehicle (EV) technology.

Its director Mohd Zulkefli Ibrahim said PSAS is delving into various aspects of EV technology by working on the development of a professional certificate module at the institution.

“We have introduced two pilot modules, namely Fundamentals of Electric Vehicles and Operation and Maintenance of Electric Vehicles.

“PSAS has also worked with Micro Concept Tech (MCT) Sdn Bhd to promote the EV industry to agencies such as community colleges, the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department, the Public Works Department that are interested in implementing training activities, and sharing expertise as well as skills related to the field,” he said in a statement today.

He said that PSAS and MCT have also implemented the China Belt and Road Initiative (BRI)-PSAS TVET EV Training at Yunnan Vocational Institute of Energy Technology, Qujing, Yunnan, China.

“The programme, conducted by Pertubuhan Kebangsaan Pekerja Berkemahiran (Belia Mahir) in collaboration with Tang Chinese Education (Tang CE), was implemented from Nov 26 to Dec 11 this year, involving 23 students and six PSAS lecturers.

“The objective of this programme is to increase the competence of PSAS students in line with NIMP 2030 by providing training and exposure, enabling them to enhance their skills in repairing and maintaining EVs in addition to exchanging technology and knowledge related to the field,” he said.

Mohd Zulkefli said that a way-forward plan has also been drawn up to strengthen the implementation of the same programme next year.

“We have identified a series of joint training and programmes in China that will be implemented next year, namely Advanced Level EV Training; Basic and Intermediate Level EV Training; Basic and Intermediate Level Solar Energy Training; and Basic and Intermediate e-Commerce Training,” he said. — Bernama