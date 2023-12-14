SHAH ALAM, Dec 14 — A total of 80 participants of Program Bina Bangun Usahawan (BizUp), Program Usahawan Siswazah (GROW) and Program Usahawan Siswazah Lanjutan (GROW PLUS) organised by the Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) recorded a sales value of RM42.3 million throughout the eight months of operation.

All three programmes are development projects by PKNS for entrepreneurs, including graduates, that were held from March until October and a graduation ceremony was held at the PKNS headquarters here today.

PKNS said that 15 finalists, involving five people from each programme, were chosen to make a presentation before a jury of professionals to try and pitch their products, sales strategy and business performance to vie for the overall title for each of the programmes contested.

Advertisement

PKNS chief executive officer Datuk Mahmud Abbas said the corporation was committed to providing a platform to assist in the production of more entrepreneurs by equipping those with potential with entrepreneurship knowledge.

He said that throughout the programme duration, various achievements of the participants were recorded, including business development through the increased number of agents and stockists, higher permanent and part-time job opportunities and increased sales.

“PKNS hopes this initiative can help expand the entrepreneur’s empire and spur the economic ecosystem in Selangor with the sale and purchase cycle taking place actively, thus strengthening the state’s economic position,” he said in a statement today.

Advertisement

“We also hope that with the organisation of such programmes, more entrepreneurs will be aware of the importance of starting a business with knowledge and guidance,” he said.

Throughout the eight-month programme, participants of the three programmes were given guidance and training comprising various modules, including elements of training, coaching and consultancy on entrepreneurship and business knowledge and digital marketing. — Bernama