KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — Payments Network Malaysia (PayNet) has just announced a new app called the “MY TouristPay App” designed to give tourists visiting Malaysia access to the DuitNow QR payment network without opening a local bank account.

The launch of the new app was done at Pelangi Beach Resort & Spa, Langkawi, marking the start of phase 2 of the PayNet Cambah Langkawi, aimed at digitalising and internationalising local Langkawi businesses via the digital economy.

MY TouristPay is Malaysia’s first mobile payment application for international travellers, allowing them to add any credit or debit card details onto the platform, and then scan the DuitNow QR to pay for goods and services.

With the app, it helps to simplify transactions of tourists to access the products and services of small businesses around Malaysia.

Operated by PayNet, the national digital payments network and infrastructure provider, the MY TouristPay App ensures secure transactions during travels, allowing merchants to receive instant payments from travellers.

Travellers just need to download the app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, add their credit or debit card in the app and scan any DuitNot QR code to pay for products or services. For now, the app accepts only Mastercard and Visa cards.

“MY TouristPay will revolutionise the way tourists experience Malaysia, especially in non-urban areas where cash and QR are the only ways to pay. By facilitating seamless transactions in these locales, we’re not just enhancing the travel experience but also contributing significantly to local economies. This approach aligns perfectly with sustainable tourism, where the focus is on authentic experiences and community upliftment,” commented Farhan Ahmad, Group CEO of PayNet.

With the new app, tourists can access over 1.9 million touchpoints using the DuitNow QR network.

MY TouristPay App is an extension from PayNet Cambah, an ESG programme that continues to drive the creation of sustainable communities through digital payments.

Its initial phase included collaborations with entities such as Suri Lifestyle, focusing on training mothers from B40 communities and enhancing e-commerce capabilities. For more info, head to the My TouristPay website. — SoyaCincau