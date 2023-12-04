GENTING HIGHLANDS, Dec 4 — Shell Malaysia Trading Sdn Bhd is setting up an electric vehicle (EV) charging hub that consists of 10 charging bays in Resorts World Genting, which will bring its total EV charging points to 146 units next year from 136 units currently.

Deemed as the first ultra-fast 360kW high-performance charging (HPC) hub powered by Shell Recharge, which is the company’s EV charging solution provider, Shell Malaysia said the EV charging hub in Resorts World Genting is expected to be completed early next year.

“Through the partnership with Porsche Malaysia and Genting Malaysia Bhd, the EV hub will be the latest addition to the Shell Recharge EV network of 136 charging points that are strategically located in key cities and along highways in Peninsular Malaysia, connecting Singapore, Malaysia to Thailand,” it said in a statement today.

According to Shell Malaysia, the all-in-one charging hub will outfit 10 bays comprising four bays of 360kW HPC and six bays of 22kW alternating current (AC) chargers. All chargers come with combined charging system Type 2 charging connectors, allowing EV drivers a super-fast speed charging experience at the hilltop.

Shell Mobility Malaysia general manager Seow Lee Ming said the HPC hub in Resorts World Genting will be the start of the company’s e-mobility expansion towards the east coast.

“(Moving forward), we will continue to expand (our EV charging bays in Peninsular Malaysia) as e-mobility is one of the important plays as we work towards a sustainable future,” she told reporters after witnessing the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Shell Recharge and Genting Malaysia on the charging hub project here, today.

Meanwhile, Seow said the company is working closely with Porsche Malaysia and other original equipment manufacturer (OEM)-based companies on the needs and adoption of EV home charging points.

“At the moment, the home charging point is not part of the play. It depends on the needs and whether it is sustainable to go into home charging, but we are working with many OEMs on this matter,” she added. — Bernama