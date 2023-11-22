KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — Gentari’s solar and battery-assisted DC charging station at Behrang Lay-by (Northbound) is finally operational. With a total of four charging bays, this is a convenient EV charging stop along the North-South Expressway (PLUS) if you need a quick EV top-up while travelling up north between Tanjung Malim and Ipoh.

Gentari’s Solar and Battery-assisted DC chargers

This location uses a hybrid EV charging solution which enables Gentari to overcome issues related to insufficient grid capacity. Equipped with a 300kWh battery energy storage solution (BESS), it is able to provide DC fast charging of up to 150kW as long as the battery pack has sufficient charge.

In simple terms, the battery pack acts like a “storage tank” to ensure high power output in locations with power limitations. The BESS takes about 7-8 hours for a full charge via solar and from the grid.

The Behrang Lay-by (Northbound) has two Kempower DC chargers (200kW and 100kW) equipped with two CCS2 nozzles each. The first unit for Bay 1 & 2 costs RM1.70 per kWh. Meanwhile, the second unit for Bay 3 & 4 costs RM1.60 per kWh. — SoyaCincau pic

Behrang NB Layby charging cost

Meanwhile, the second unit for Bay 3 & 4 costs RM1.60 per kWh. This unit delivers up to a maximum of 100kW when a single charge is operating or 60kW when two chargers are running.

These EV chargers can be activated via the JomCharge app but it isn’t listed on ChargEV and Setel at the time of writing.

If you’re heading south from Ipoh, Gentari has recently turned on its Kempower DC chargers at Petronas Ulu Bernam R&R (southbound). This EV charging location has three DC charging bays which can deliver up to 180kW of DC fast charging. These chargers are priced at RM1.50 per kWh. — SoyaCincau