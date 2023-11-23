KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — Tesla owners in Malaysia can now charge their EVs while shopping at Sunway Putra Mall and Pavilion Damansara Heights as the company has just turned on its latest Tesla Destination chargers. These are essentially AC charge points which are great if you’re going to be parked for a couple of hours at the location.

Tesla Destination chargers at Sunway Putra Mall. — SoyaCincau pic

Free charging for Tesla Owners at Sunway Putra Mall and Pavilion Damansara Heights

According to Tesla, there are a total of 11 new Tesla Destination chargers now open at Pavilion Damansara Heights and Sunway Putra Mall. These chargers are currently free to use for Tesla vehicles only until further notice.

Tesla vehicles can drive up to the charging bay and plug in to start charging. Unlike Tesla’s Superchargers, there’s no mention of idle fees for these AC charge points. These chargers can deliver up to 22kW of AC charging but Tesla vehicles sold in Malaysia could support up to 11kW of AC charging.

The Destination chargers are essentially Wall Connectors with Type 2 connectors which can top up to 71km of range per hour. As a comparison, a Tesla Supercharger provides DC fast charging up to 250kW and it can top up to 270km of range within 15 minutes. Tesla Superchargers are currently priced at RM1.25 per kWh.

Tesla Wall Connector with Type 2 connector. — SoyaCincau pic

The Sunway Putra Mall location has a total of 6 Tesla Destination chargers located at Level B2 Zone C11. Meanwhile, the Pavilion Damansara Heights location has a total of 5 public Tesla Destination chargers at Level B1 near Pillar E02.

It is worth pointing out that there are an additional 4 Tesla Destination chargers at Pavilion Damansara Heights but these charge points are for Tesla’s internal use. This mall is also home to Tesla’s first Experience Centre in Kuala Lumpur.

In total, there are now 13 publicly accessible Tesla Destination chargers in Malaysia which includes one charge point at Freeport A’Famosa Outlet in Melaka and another at Sunway Big Box in Johor.

Tesla Destination chargers at Sunway Putra Mall. — SoyaCincau pic

Tesla Destination Charger at Sunway Velocity Mall coming soon

Tesla has signed up with several property developers to expand its charging network. Most recently, we’ve also spotted an upcoming Tesla Destination charger location at Sunway Velocity Mall in Cheras which has a total of 6 charging bays.

For those who need a quick top-up, there are now 20 Tesla Superchargers in Malaysia located at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur (8 stalls), Sunway Big Box (4 stalls), Sunway Pyramid (4 stalls) and Freeport A’Famosa Outlet Melaka (4 stalls).

The first batch of Tesla Model 3 is set to arrive in Malaysia very soon and deliveries are expected to start as early as the end of this month. In case you missed it, here’s our first drive of the “stalkless” Tesla Model 3 in Malaysia: — SoyaCincau