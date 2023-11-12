KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — If you’re driving your EV from Ipoh to KL and need a quick top-up in between, Gentari has deployed a DC fast charger at Petronas Ulu Bernam Southbound R&R. Located about 6km south of the Perak-Selangor border near Tanjung Malim, this location has a 180kW DC charger and it uses kWh-based pricing.

For this location, Gentari has deployed a Kempower DC charger with three CCS2 nozzles which are capable of delivering up to 180kW for 800V EVs and up to 120kW for 400V EVs. The EV charging bays are located at the Petronas station at Ulu Bernam Southbound R&R and it also has Dunkin’ Donuts and Starbucks.

The DC chargers are priced at RM1.50 per kWh and you can activate them using JomCharge, Setel and ChargEV apps. At the time of writing, only nozzle #1 and #3 are functioning as nozzle #2 is currently down for maintenance.

We managed to charge the Kia EV6 from 59 per cent to 80 per cent in less than 9 minutes. That’s just enough time for a quick toilet and coffee break.

Advertisement

Gentari aims to have 400 EV charge points by the end of this year. Besides adding more EV charge points at destinations such as shopping malls, Gentari is also upgrading existing AC charge points at Petronas stations along PLUS R&R to faster DC chargers. — SoyaCincau

Advertisement