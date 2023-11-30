KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 ― Bursa Malaysia extended its lacklustre performance to mid-afternoon on mild selling across the board, despite mixed regional performances.

At 3.01pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KCI (FBM KLCI) fell 1.23 points to 1,444.80 from yesterday’s close of 1,446.07. The benchmark index opened 1.73 points weaker at 1,444.34.

On the broader market, losers led gainers by 626 to 234, while 422 counters were unchanged, 1,086 untraded and 63 others suspended.

Advertisement

Turnover stood at 2.49 billion units worth RM1.47 billion.

Maybank Investment Bank in a note said that technically, the FBM KLCI is expected to continue moving in a range of 1,440 and 1,460 points today, with support at 1,446 and 1,435 today.

Among the heavyweights, Axiata Group was down 7.0 sen to RM2.23, Maybank and Petronas Chemicals eased 4.0 sen each to RM9.00 and RM7.04 respectively, Genting lost 8.0 sen to RM4.63, Sime Darby Plantation erased 4.0 sen to RM4.51, and IHH Healthcare eased 3.0 sen t0 RM5.80.

Advertisement

For the most active counters, Kanger declined 1.5 sen to 7.0 sen, Velesto added 1.0 sen to 23 sen, Top Glove eased 3.5 sen to 82.5 sen, Sarawak Consolidated rose 3.5 sen to 77 sen, Panda Eco gave up 2.0 sen to 25 sen, and Widad was half-a-sen better at 47.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 33.59 points lower at 10,665.86, the FBMT 100 Index lost 28.89 points to 10,336.95 while the FBM Emas Shariah Index declined 37.40 points to 10,822.35.

The FBM 70 Index dipped 126.92 points to 14,077.60 and the FBM ACE Index was down 9.64 points to 5,033.98.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index declined 71 points to 16,263.11, the Industrial Products and Services Index fell 0.71 of-a-point to 171.01 while the Energy Index rose by 2.83 points to 824.68.

The Plantation Index was 51.21 points easier at 6,962.30. ― Bernama