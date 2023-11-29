SHAH ALAM, Nov 29 — Emphasis on the digital economy, as well as talent training in important fields of the artificial intelligence (AI) market of the future, were some of the focuses of the strategic work visit of the Selangor Information Technology and Digital Economy Corporation (Sidec) to Taiwan at the beginning of November.

Selangor Investment, Trade and Mobility executive councillor (exco) Ng Sze Han said the three-day working visit that started on November 2 was aimed at fostering cross-border cooperation in line with Selangor’s aspiration to achieve the status of a smart state by 2025.

Through the visit he led, Ng informed that he had discussed with three mayors and officials from Taipei, Taoyuan and Kaohsiung regarding the focus on the development of joint education programmes as well as building the skills needed for the rapidly growing digital sector.

Ng also emphasised the importance of global networks to pool resources and expertise to address the digital talent gap, which is an urgent need.

“Our collaboration with Taiwan is a step towards creating a strong digital economy and talent development framework, which will benefit the region as well as the global AI landscape,” he said in a statement.

Ng emphasised Selangor’s role as a key player in attracting foreign investment to Malaysia, thus highlighting the state’s need to provide a workforce with skills compatible with the latest global trends in industry and AI.

Meanwhile, Sidec chief executive officer Yong Kai Ping said in the same statement that as the need for AI expertise is increasing and centred around digital transformation, cooperation with Taiwan is key in building a talent base to meet the increasing demand.

The working visit to Taiwan included in-depth discussions on how to enhance startup and e-commerce driver programmes and strengthen the digital ecosystem between Selangor and Taiwan.

In addition, the delegation that visited Taiwan’s Ministry of Digital Affairs also showed the joint commitment of Taiwan and Selangor to lead digital democracy and innovation through modern digital tools and collaborative culture.

The strategic working visit also explored potential cooperation in the aviation sector, combining resources from airports and aerospace centres in Taoyuan and Selangor.

A visit to Pingtung University of Science and Technology was also made to explore progress in agricultural practices. — Bernama