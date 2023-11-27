KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 — Touch ‘n Go eWallet’s (TNG eWallet) loyalty programme, GoRewards, now lets you collect points from more QR merchants in Malaysia. You can now earn points when you scan and pay with any DuitNow QR code including non-Touch ‘n Go eWallet providers.

To recap, TNG eWallet lets you earn 1% worth of rebates when you spend using your eWallet or TNG Visa prepaid card. However, for QR payment, GoRewards was only supported when you scan DuitNow QR codes generated by Touch ‘n Go eWallet. With the latest announcement, there’s no longer such restriction and you can earn 1 point for every RM1 spent from any DuitNow QR merchant in Malaysia.

To recap, here’s where you can collect GoRewards points as listed in their updated FAQ:

• Show QR code to pay

• Scan TNGD QR code

• Scan DuitNow QR code

• Online payment

• Payment through Touch ‘n Go eWallet Visa card

• Bills payment

• Telco: Postpaid, Prepaid

• App Store: Apple App Store, Google Play App

• In-app insurance

• Outbound international remittance through GOremit

Take note that certain transactions are not eligible such as eWallet top-up and fund transfers. The Facebook posts also teased that more surprises will be coming early next month.

Although TNG eWallet’s GoRewards provide a value of 1% rebate (100 points = RM1 value), the reward points can’t be used immediately as credit or direct cashback spending. Instead, you’ll have to redeem the rewards in the form of vouchers or promos from the catalogue which start from as little as 100 GoRewards points. The GoRewards points are only valid for 6 months starting from the 1st day of the month when the points are earned (e.g. Points earned on 15th January will expire on 30th June).

Take note that no points are given when you pay for tolls and parking via RFID and PayDirect. However, you’re able to do so if you tap using the physical TNG Visa prepaid card.

To learn more about GoRewards including how to get started, you can refer to our previous post here. — SoyaCincau