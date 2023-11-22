KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — The Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) has boosted collaboration between Malaysia and Thailand through the DEX Connex programme, which is expected to achieve RM180 million in digital export opportunities.

In a statement today, MDEC said the programme was designed to provide vital support to Malaysian tech companies aiming to foster their expansion and development within the Thailand market.

“The programme serves as a valuable platform for the participants to connect, expand their market, showcase Malaysian tech expertise and create opportunities for business growth significantly contributing to the development of the digital economy in Asean countries,” it said.

It said a total of 43 Malaysian tech companies participated in the programme.

“The initiative is in collaboration with Embassy of Malaysia Bangkok, Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (Miti) Bangkok, Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation Bangkok, Digital Economy Promotion Agency (Depa) Thailand, Malaysian-Thai Chamber of Commerce and True Digital Park.

MDEC said the programme also witnessed a significant milestone with the exchanging of memorandums of understanding (MoU) between Malaysian and Thailand tech companies.

“The MoU exchange is to further solidify the collaboration between the two nations and the purpose of offering cybersecurity technical assessments, consultancies and solutions in Thailand,” it added.

Earlier this year, MDEC signed an MoU with Depa to strengthen digital economy corporation. — Bernama