KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 ― Bursa Malaysia was lower at mid-afternoon, weighed down by losses in the industrial products and services, as well as consumer products and services-related stocks, dealers said.

At 3.02pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was down 6.00 points to 1,436.14 from yesterday's closing of 1,442.14. The benchmark index opened 0.97 of-a-point lower at 1,441.17.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 522 to 258 while 396 counters were unchanged, 1,174 untraded and 14 suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.84 billion units worth RM946.82 million.

Among heavyweights, Petronas Chemicals lost 18 sen to RM7.16, Press Metal slid seven sen to RM4.85, Nestle dipped RM2.20 to RM121.60, Hong Leong Financial Group trimmed four sen to RM17.20, and Dialog eased six sen to RM2.09.

Of the actives, Classita was flat at 6.5 sen, Ageson added 3.5 sen to 6.5 sen, Kanger and Sarawak Consolidated Industries increased half-a-sen each to 13 sen and 55.5 sen respectively, while Sedania rose three sen to 21.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index gave up 50.02 points to 10,588.57, the FBMT 100 Index fell 49.41 points to 10,265.95, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index slid 73.67 points to 10,767.92.

The FBM 70 Index slipped 95.41 points to 13,942.46 while the FBM ACE Index inched down 13.75 points to 5,003.66.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index decreased 2.24 points to 170.16, the Plantation Index erased 24.65 points to 6,879.52, the Energy Index eased 5.49 points to 862.80, and the Financial Services Index declined 27.53 points to 16,224.01. ― Bernama